Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Trading Up 3.2%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.