Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Trading Up 3.2%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
The company has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.56%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
