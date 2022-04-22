US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

