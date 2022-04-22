Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)
