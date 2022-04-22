UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 61,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $339.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

