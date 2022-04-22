Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vacasa.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
Vacasa stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 22,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.