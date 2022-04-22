Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Vacasa stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 22,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

