Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.42.

VLO stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

