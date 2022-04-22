Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post $351.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $12,781,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

