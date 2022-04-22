Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $264.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.87. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

