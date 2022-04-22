Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $264.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.87. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.
Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
