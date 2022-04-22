Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS.

VMI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $264.33. 3,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

