Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 790,737 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,663,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter.

VDC traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $204.40. 250,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $193.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.86 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

