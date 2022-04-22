Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.48. 1,567,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

