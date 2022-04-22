Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,533,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $18.11 on Friday, reaching $372.65. 752,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

