Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Decreased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.52 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.