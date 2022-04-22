Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,423. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

