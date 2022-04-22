Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

