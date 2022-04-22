Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.22. 6,353,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,858. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.82 and its 200-day moving average is $230.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

