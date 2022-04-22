Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

