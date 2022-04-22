Velas Hits Market Cap of $426.71 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $426.71 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002340 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000245 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,290,454,628 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

