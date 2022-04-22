Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Velocys stock opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The company has a market capitalization of £84.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.77.

Get Velocys alerts:

About Velocys (Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.