Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Shares Up 0.6%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.62. 335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life and medical science products.

