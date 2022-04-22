Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 1,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

