Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 15,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,024. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 430.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.