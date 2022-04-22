Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at 0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.47. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.32 and a 52 week high of 0.86.

About Vext Science (Get Rating)

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

