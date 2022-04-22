Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at 0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.47. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.32 and a 52 week high of 0.86.
About Vext Science (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vext Science (VEXTF)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.