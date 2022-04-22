Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Viasat reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,746. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,950,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,243,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

