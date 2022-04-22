Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.94 ($121.45).

DG opened at €94.65 ($101.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.54. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

