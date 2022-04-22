Virtue Poker Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $4.66 million and $133,355.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.73 or 0.07419399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.54 or 1.00235147 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00035447 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

