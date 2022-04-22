Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTSCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

