VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.77.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.32. 769,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,036. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
