VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.32. 769,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,036. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

