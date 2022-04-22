VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.9%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 46,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,440,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $820.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in VNET Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

