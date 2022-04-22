VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.9%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 46,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,440,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $820.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.16.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
