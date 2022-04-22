Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €242.33 ($260.57).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €156.74 ($168.54) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a one year high of €245.45 ($263.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

