W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,987,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

