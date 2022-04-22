W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Lowered to $44.67 at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $44.67 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

WRB stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

