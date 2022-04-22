Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The stock has a market cap of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

