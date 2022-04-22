Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $2,843.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002444 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,021,376 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

