Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $993,981.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.89 or 0.07439967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.95 or 1.00276867 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.