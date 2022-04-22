Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €595.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
HYQ opened at €302.00 ($324.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €358.26 and its 200-day moving average is €443.49. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €324.40 ($348.82) and a 1-year high of €612.00 ($658.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.12.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
