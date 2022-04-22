Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $39.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.69.

WMG stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

