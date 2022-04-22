Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 22.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after purchasing an additional 365,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

