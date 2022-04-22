Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Up 18.3%

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Rating) shot up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.52). 364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.22.
Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)
