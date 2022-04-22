Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watsco by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Watsco by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO traded up $12.76 on Thursday, reaching $299.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,032. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average is $291.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

