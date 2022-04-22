Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 105,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,379,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. 25,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,080. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76.

