WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 50,285,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,513,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

