WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
FLJH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.
