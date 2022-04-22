WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

FLJH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.