WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.92 Million in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $112.87.

