WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. 582,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.