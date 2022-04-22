WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 413,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,118. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.
