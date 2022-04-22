WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 55,998,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,449,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

