WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $401,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. First American Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE CVS traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,776,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,844. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.