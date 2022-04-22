WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. 3,653,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

