WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 356,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,230. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

